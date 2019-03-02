Girls Basketball: G-NG claims second Class B crown in three years

PORTLAND–Bri Jordan in the lead with 17 points – though, it’s worth noting, team defense mattered as much as anything else on the afternoon – the Lady Patriots rolled to another Class B title at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday, March 2.

43-30 the final vs. North reps Mount Desert Island. G-NG thus wraps up a glittery winter at 20-2. (Those two losses came against Class A forces of nature Greely.)

Jordan Grant, Bri Jordan’s fellow standout on a team of standouts, finished the day with eight, while secret weapon Eliza Hotham and defensive sorceress Alexa Thayer finished with six apiece. In fact, the team got important points up and down their roster, and Sam Fortin had four and Mikaela Ryan two.

Julia Watras, with nine, logged MDI’s bigest take on the day.

The 43-30 final shows on the scoreboard as the teams mill about following the game. The Patriots prep to cut down the championship nets.