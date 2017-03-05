Girls Basketball: Gorham claims second consecutive state title

AUGUSTA – The Rams – Emily Esposito heading the charge with 20 bludgeoning points – not only recovered from an early deficit vs. Oxford Hills in the AA State Final on Saturday night, March 4, they pulled away in the second half to claim victory cleanly, 45-31.

The result played out at the Augusta Civic Center.

It’s Gorham’s second consecutive state crown, and their second consecutive pefect season; they haven’t lost in 42 games now.

Look for a complete writeup with additional media online soon and in print on Thursday, March 9.

Gorham poses with the latest addition to their trophy case after downing Oxford Hills 45-31 in Saturday night’s AA Championship bout.