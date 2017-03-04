Girls Basketball: Patriots claim first-ever State Crown

AUGUSTA – Gray-New Gloucester, rematching with North reps Houlton, picked up the school’s first ever girls bball State Championship at the Augusta Civic Center last night, March 3. The Lady Patriots fell behind 6-0 early, but surged as the first half neared its conclusion, seizing a 16-11 lead at the break. They would never trail again – although the Shiretowners did pull within one at 26-25 in the late going.

Skye Conley, with 12, led G-NG in prevailing 35-31 – though, the W was clearly a team effort. Every girl who stepped on the court turned in one or more clutch plays, from Izzy DeTroy with her bevy of first-quarter twos, to Bri Jordan with her pair from the line with just 7.7 seconds remaining.

Look for a complete writeup, including additional media, online soon and in print next Friday, March 10.

The Lady Patriots Captains – from left: Izzy DeTroy, Alicia Dumont, Grace Kariotis and Skye Conley – hoist the team’s fresh-from-the-forge gold ball for their massive fan section to appreciate on Friday night.