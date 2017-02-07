Girls Basketball: Scots clean up after sloppy first, battle to victory over Eagles

STANDISH – The Eagles handily outpaced the Scots through the first quarter on Friday night, Feb. 3, but Bonny Eagle surged in the second and tightened the action for the remainder of the game. Come the final minute, Windham trailed by a lone basket, but the Scots’ respectable free-throw shooting and Lauryn Fagan’s blistering rebound work kept the Eagles from regaining the lead. Mark this one in Bonny Eagle’s win column, 44-40.

“We have had the most difficult time starting, and coming out of the gates,” said Bonny Eagle head coach Scott Regan. “Last week, Scarborough, we’re down 15-0 before we came back. We had a lead with a minute left in that game. So the girls do not give up, and I’ve been incredibly proud of them…We could’ve easily folded tonight when Windham did a little run, but we battled back.”

“A lot of things didn’t go our way tonight,” said Windham head coach Brody Artes. “We weren’t great defensively; we had a hard time defending the post. We couldn’t shoot nearly as well as we usually do – especially in the second half. And down the stretch we couldn’t rebound.”

Right out of the gate, Bonny Eagle fell behind: Windhamite Hannah Talon put up the game’s first two, a pair of frees, then assisted on the next trio, dishing to Mya Mannette for a successful three-point play.

Finally, Scot Natalie Bushey chalked her girls onto the scoreboard board with a two, but the Eagles’ head of steam propelled them further ahead as the first continued to elapse. Meghan Hoffses hashed two from the line then a two from the field, and Mannette and Kayla Gorman both contributed en route to a 12-5 advantage.

“We played them two weeks ago, at their place,” Regan said of Windham. “Same thing: We came out slow; second quarter we outscored them 12-0. Then we disappeared in the second half, scored, I think it was, 16 points in the entire second half. They’ve got a couple girls who can just shoot the lights out, and we know that, so you’ve got to respect that. And they’re so quick; you saw tonight, they can dribble-penetrate and cause all kids of problems inside.”

When the second got underway, it became clear Bonny Eagle weren’t ready to cash in their chips quite yet: The Scots scored eight unanswered in short order to seize the lead. Jennifer Turner kicked off the run before Sam Averill notched a pair of twos. Averill turned a steal on the following play, which eventually resulted in Mackenzie Emery’s first deuce of the evening as the home team went up 13-12.

“Their pressure got to us in the full court,” said Artes, asked what changed from the first quarter to the second. “They had a little stretch there where they caused some turnovers and ended up scoring on them in transition. We’re usually pretty good at breaking pressure, and tonight we weren’t.”

“We moved the ball,” Fagan said of her girls’ springing to life. “When we come together, we really come together. There’s no sugarcoating that we came out bad in the first quarter, but second quarter we came around, we hit them hard. It was successful. I don’t know if we could’ve had a better night. We played them two and a half weeks ago and they hit us; tonight was our comeback. We needed it.”

Windham’s first points in the second came on a Talon two around the midway mark; that bucket regained the advantage for the Eagles, 14-13, but it wasn’t long before Deirdre Sanborn answered and put Bonny Eagle out front once again, 15-14. The teams traded blows for the remainder of the half: Lindsay Frazier pushed the Scots to 17-14, but Mannette rejoined with four from the line to make it 18-17. Fagan tallied the last basket of the second to give Bonny Eagle a two-point advantage as they trotted off the court to the locker room.

Fagan likewise added the first four points of the third, bumping the Scots to 25-19. They nevertheless couldn’t afford to take their collective foot off the gas, as Mannette, Talon and Hoffses soon added twos and Mannette a three to retake control at 28-27. Near the end of the quarter, though, Bushey dropped in a critical pair of twos to put Bonny Eagle back on top once more.

“It was more about the headspace,” Fagan said. “We need to get that mental aspect of ‘We have to move the ball; we have to slow down the offense; we have to wait for those looks; we can’t just huck the ball up and expect it to go in, because that’s not going to work.'”

The Scots inched ahead to 38-32 in the fourth, but Mannette turned a steal into two and Talon added two more to close the gap to 38-36 with 1:04 remaining. Windham needed possession, and they fouled Emery in hopes she would miss a shot and they might come away with the ball. And indeed, Emery knocked down her first attempt but missed her second. The rough-and-tumble struggle that ensued, however, culminated in a player-control foul for Talon and thus a turnover.

Seconds later, Emery went back to the line, purposefully fouled by Hoffses this time. Emery nailed both shots for 41-36, but Lindsay Arsenault promptly added a two to keep Windham in it. Hoffses again fouled Emery – a mere 26.5 seconds remained on the clock by now – who missed both her attempts; luckily, Fagan reeled in the rebound to keep the ball in the Scots’ hands for a little bit longer.

Again – yet again – Emery went to the line, where she drained one of two. The Eagles came up with possession this go-round, and Mannette found the hoop at the other end of the court for a two and 42-40.

7.8 seconds to play and Mannette fouled Frazier. Frazier could only hit one of her two tries – meaning, if the Eagles could get their claws on the ball, they could theoretically tie things up with just one possession. But Fagan came away with the rebound, forcing Windham to commit a further foul. With 4.4 seconds left, Fagan sank one of two from the line for 44-40 and an end to the Eagles’ hopes.

“Natalie and Lauryn, the two seniors, they stepped up and had some big rebounds when we missed a couple of free-throws,” Regan said, “which kept the possession alive. That pulled this out for us tonight.”

“It was getting a little tight; it was getting heated,” Fagan said of the end-game action. “I knew we really had to come out; sometimes I don’t start, sometimes I do, so I really have to keep the pressure moving, I have to keep it steady. You can’t rush things. I have to keep it slow, look for my looks, pass the ball if I don’t have the open look, and really work together with my teammates. Otherwise it’s just not going to work.”

“We didn’t commit on our box-outs on the free-throw,” Artes said. “We didn’t engage long enough and then go get. We engaged for a second, and the ball’s still in the air, and then we went to go get…We just couldn’t secure that; we weren’t strong enough inside tonight to do that. We had them right where we wanted them – one-possession game with an opportunity to get the ball – and we just couldn’t get that rebound.”

Emery posted the Scots’ highest output of the night, with 14. Fagan followed her with nine, and Sanborn and Bushey each added six. Averill contributed four, Frazier three and Turner two. Mannette had the game-high: 18. Talon, just a freshman, had eight, Hoffses seven, Tara Flanders four, Arsenault two and Gorman one.

Bonny Eagle, now 7-9, holds a narrow Heal Points lead over Sanford in the battle for the last playoffs slot in AA South. However, whereas the Scots close their schedule with a pair of uphill bouts – against South Portland on Feb. 7 and Scarborough on Feb. 9 – the Spartans face Marshwood and Massabesic, two teams down in the standings, but nevertheless worth a little something. Bonny Eagle fans will want to get out and support their girls, not to mention cross their fingers, in this last week of the regular season.

Windham, meanwhile, drops to 5-11 on the loss. The Eagles are in the reverse position: They currently linger just outside the bracketing in AA North. Alas, it appears their odds of catching Lewiston, the team just ahead of them, are quite low. The Devils have a substantial Heal Points lead on the Eagles, and while Windham has two valuable games left still to play, those are against tough squads – namely, Gorham, still undefeated, and Thornton, at 7-9.

Eagle Alanna Joyce defends against Scot Emma Abbott.

Bonny Eagle’s Lauryn Fagan put up nine vs. visiting Windham on Friday night, and pulled in a number of critical rebounds.

Windhamite Meghan Hoffses ascends toward the net.

Mackenzie Emery put up the Scots’ biggest tally, 14, in their win over the Eagles on Friday night.

Hannah Talon added eight in the Eagles’ ferociou – but losing – effort vs. the Scots.

Mya Mannette led all scorers in Friday night’s bout, hashing 18.

Deirdre Sanborn unwinds into an inside jumper.