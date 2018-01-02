Girls Hockey: Portland/Deering wallops Bonny Eagle/Gorham/Massabesic

PORTLAND—The Bonny Eagle/Gorham/Massabesic girls hockey co-op isn’t having its best season – but when they do click, they look respectable. The team fell 10-2 at Portland/Deering on Thursday morning, Dec. 28, but gave up half those goals in the first seven minutes. After that they settled in, and even got on the board, thanks to a couple strikes by freshman standout Elizabeth Goodrich.

Bonny Eagle/Gorham/Massabesic stalwart C. C. Cochran, a threat both at forward and defense, offered some context for her girls’ early struggles. “We were trying to adjust our lines due to injury and missing players for the holiday,” she said. “I think the first four minutes killed us a lot, but overall, our team played as hard as we could the rest of the game.”

Netminder Izzy Wareham gave up a tally 24 seconds in (to Inez Braceras) and six seconds after that (to Caroline Lerch, assisted by Emily Demers). Wareham – and, of course, her defenders – also let points past at 12:46 (Margaret Smith, from Kit Rosmus and Mikayla Fortin), 12:30 (Lerch, from Demers and Fortin) and 8:32 (Maeve LeClair, from Lerch and Fortin).

It seemed as though Portland/Deering would run away with the matchup. To Bonny Eagle/Gorham/Massabesic’s great credit, though, they found a defensive groove and succeeded in stymying their hosts through the remainder of the period, even killing a Cochran penalty (a minor for slashing).

Cochran was displeased with herself for incurring the infraction. “I take responsibility,” she said. “After receiving my penalty, midway through the second period, my team then realized we were down, but also now down a player. I hate letting my team down and I did at that point. I’m proud of each and every girl that stepped up while they killed those two minutes.”

But Cochran also remarked on her girls’ improved play. “After the first period, we had our two-minute talk as a team and started seeing what was really happening and what we needed to focus on,” she said. “We knew at this point we couldn’t win, but that we had to continue to work together as hard as possible and make small accomplishments.”

Portland/Deering jumped to 6-0 a minute into the middle period (LeClair from Demers). They moved to 7-0 (Braceras), then 8-0 (Demers from Lerch and Elena Clifford) as the stretch unfolded. Then, finally, Goodrich – assisted by Sadie Denico and Emily Chapin – put Bonny Eagle/Gorham/Massabesic on the board, dashing up the left side of the ice and taking a nice touch past Portland/Deering keeper Adrianna Bodge.

Portland/Deering added two more before time expired (Smith, from Clifford and Braceras, and Lerch, from Demers); meanwhile, Goodrich also struck again with less than a minute and a half left to play. Denico and Carson Battaglia kicked in the assists on a chip-shot past Bodge. 10-2 the final.

Again, Bonny Eagle/Gorham/Massabesic are facing some struggles this winter. The squad is 0-9 at present, having fallen 9-1 to Falmouth two days after their loss to Portland/Deering. They came closest to winning vs. York/Traip/Marshwood, who only topped them 2-1.

Cochran elaborated a bit on her girls’ skid. “One of [our injuries] – our Captain, Isis Adams – has hurt us a lot. We also graduated some key players last year and now we’re a very new and young team.”

On the upside, one of the team’s youngest players – Goodrich – is a fiery contributor. Cochran highlighted her play. “I would say our whole team played as best as they could,” she said. “Each player played 110 percent, and we couldn’t ask for more. Beth Goodrich, who scored both our goals, played an outstanding game, like she has all season.”

Bonny Eagle/Gorham/Massabesic is slated to travel to Winslow/Gardiner on Thursday the 4th.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter @CurrentSportsME.

Emily Chapin drives up-ice.

Elizabeth Goodrich, a standout freshman, scored twice.

Lauren Green hunts a Portland/Deering opponent.

Mackenzie Buteau cuts through the neutral zone.