Girls Lacrosse: Eagles crush Eddies on huge second half

WINDHAM — The Lady Eagles got down early vs. visiting Edward Little on Saturday morning, April 22, but found their focus during a late first-half timeout and spent the remainder of the game piling on point after point. Eight Windhamites scored, all told, Mya Mannette leading the way with a hat trick of determined strikes with 13-5 the final.

Windham head coach Matt Perkins was pleased with the way his girls recovered from their early deficit and went on to dominate. “Three-fourths of the game, you give up one goal, you’re doing something pretty good,” he said.

The Eagles fell behind 2-1 through the first half of the first half, then slipped another notch back with 10:24 to play before the break. The team simply wasn’t competing to their potential, which Perkins well knew; he called a timeout.

Perkins remarked on what went wrong for his girls to begin the morning. “We have a lot of kids that haven’t played at this level,” he said. “So a lot of it was just fixing things as we went and getting the butterflies out.”

“There was a couple things we weren’t doing well that we had to fix,” he said. “On both ends, and in transition. I think our transition defense just kind of took over; we got a lot of traps, and we got a lot of gritty points that we earned from getting the ball on turnovers.”

Perkins’s pep talk worked: His girls returned to the field looking fiery, and surged back in the span of three minutes. With 4:42 remaining, they tied the game at a trio apiece on a brilliant Alanna Joyce duck-and-juke route all the way from midfield to EL keeper Mariah Valliancourt’s doorstep. Joyce beat Valliancourt with a shot to the lower left, and suddenly the action had flipped on its head – suddenly, Windham held all the momentum.

The teams traded points in the next minute, bumping the scoreboard to 4-4; then, however, the Eagles settled, like a needle on a record, into a groove. With just 25.6 seconds to go, Joyce, on the attack inside, battled through a melee to retain possession and shovel her second of the morning past Valliancourt.

Windham never looked back, and thoroughly owned the downhill half. They were slow to notch their first of the stretch, but once Kaitlyn Roberts managed that, nine minutes in, the team almost couldn’t stop scoring. Mannette added the first of her three a minute after Roberts struck and Belle Skvorak dropped one in a mere 38 seconds later. The Eddies simply had no answer as the minutes unwound on their demise. Maddie Beem capped the rout for Windham, adding the game’s final tally with just 2:08 to play.

Windham’s 13 points by eight different girls is a particularly impressive total considering just how strong Valliancourt looked in net. “She’s phenomenal,” said Perkins. “Last year, she had 42 saves against us. A ton of shots.”

“We were trying to get her to move,” Perkins said of Windham’s strategy for outsmarting Valliancourt. “We felt that, if she’s stationary, she’s very comfortable. So we had to pressure the ball closer to her, to get her off her foundation. She’s just too good.”

Perkins also praised a handful of his players by name. “I think Lauren Black did a really good job on transition; she’s on attack for us, and she really sunk and did a good job of getting some steals, and great energy, and caused them to turn the ball over. And then Mya and Lyndsey (Arsenault) playing defense but really forcing the issue, and turnovers and getting the ball across the field.”

In addition to her three goals, Mannette hashed three assists; Joyce and Beem both finished with two goals and assist. Roberts added two goals, Black and Ashley Cummings with a goal and an assist, and Skvorak and Emma Davis with a goal each. The Lady Eagles jump to 1-0 on the season; they faceoff next at Cheverus, on April 27.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter @CurrentSportsME.

Windham keeper Grace Sawyer tracks the action swirling around her.

Windham attacker Anna Gilman wends through a forest of EL sticks

Lauren Black battles for Windham vs. visiting EL.

Kaitlyn Roberts slides up the middle for Windham vs. EL.

Mya Mannette tallied three goals for Windham when Edward Little came to town on Saturday the 22nd.