Girls Lacrosse: Lake Region claims Class C crown

PORTLAND–The Lady Lakers – Lauren Jakobs leading with seven goals (a career high!) – bested the St. Dominic Saints 19-9 in the Class C State Championship on Friday evening, June 15. Lake Region jumped on top early and never trailed, though the Saints did cut deeply into their lead in the last minute before the break. In the downhill stretch, the Lakers settled in and thoroughly controlled the field. The action unfolded at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

LRHS also emerged the victors when the teams met in the regular season – though, by a much narrower margin, 11-10 in double-OT.

Look for a complete article, including more media, online soon and in print in next Friday’s Lakes Region Weekly.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

The Lady Lakers pose with their new hardware after winning the Class C State Championship on Friday.