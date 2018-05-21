Girls Lacrosse: Westbrook downs Deering for first victory of year

PORTLAND—Westbrook picked up their first win of the season so far – against a solid Deering squad, no less – on Thursday afternoon, May 17. Michaela Russell helmed the Blazes’ attack, adding five goals en route to the 7-4 final.

“I always expect to play Deering close,” said Westbrook head coach Kevin Roy. “We’ve been a good matchup for each other the last couple years, but we hadn’t been able to come out on top until today. Deering’s been having a pretty good year with a 3-4 record and some energetic young girls, so today felt like a pretty quality win for our team.”

Blaze Alexis Witham opened the scoring with 19:07 still to play in the first half: After a long Westbrook attacking stretch, Witham converted when she curled around the Rams’ net, turned and fired, beating keeper Sulwan Ismail-Ahmed for 1-0. Just under two minutes later, Deering’s Kiaya Gatchell evened things out, squeezing inside the Blazes’ defense and shooting past goalie Sydney Cole. 1-1.

“This is the first game we’ve actually had our full team at,” Roy said, asked what allowed Westbrook to finally earn a victory. “We were hit by eligibility issues, injuries, illness and discipline issues early on, so today we got our first look at our full team.”

Westbrook continued to control the flow in the ensuing minutes. The Blazes settled into another lengthy offensive, and Witham rang a shot off the Deering post around 12:15, but the team couldn’t quite capitalize. Shortly, the Rams seized the lead, punching upfield quickly and giving Westbrook little-to-no time to set up their defense. 2-1.

Ram Maelle Tati-Pambou made it 3-1 soon thereafter, scooping up a ground ball on the left sideline, then driving all the way inward to get the better of Cole.

Noticeably, while Westbrook’s defense struggled in the early minutes, they found a groove and grew more effective as the first half wound down. “We ran a few scenarios in practice to scout Deering’s offense,” Roy said, “but we weren’t executing it, so we got a timeout and reminded the girls of what to do. They went back out and followed through, and that was the defensive change.”

The next two belonged to Westbrook: Russell mimicked Witham’s earlier maneuver, curling around Ismail-Ahmed for the turn-and-fire tally with 7:09 remaining, then balanced the scoreboard three and a half minutes later.

Interestingly, the Blazes’ attack looked quite as capable as their defense, so it’s a little surprising the squad hadn’t won yet this spring. “Again, because we hadn’t had a full team yet, we’d had some girls playing out of position out of necessity,” Roy said. “Today was closer to our true positional alignment.”

Across the remainder of the afternoon, the Blazes inched ahead, outpacing the Rams 4-1. Russell, of course, kicked in three more, while Witham contributed another. Come the ending buzzer, Westbrook had snapped a weeks-long unlucky streak, getting into the W column for the first time in 2018.

Roy applauded a number of his squad, beginning with his defense. “We were able to hold their top offensive threat, No. 15, Kiaya Gatchell, to only one goal,” he said. “And our midfield ran our offense well. Michaela Russell had five goals for us by penetrating their eight and creating mismatches, while Alexis Witham did a nice job scoring off of one-time shots on smart cuts. Offense also did a very nice job at the end protecting the lead and recognizing that they shouldn’t be rushing passes if they weren’t being pressured.”

“It felt like a more accurate representation of our ability on the field,” Roy said, asked if his girls’ performance represented a turning point for the team. “Hopefully we can use it to create some momentum going into the back half of the season.”

The Blazes travelled to Edward Little on Saturday the 19th. They host Portland on Tuesday the 22nd, and Noble on Thursday the 24th.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Alexis Witham tallied two goals for the Blazes on Thursday.

Avery Tucker carries on the attack for Westbrook.

Michaela Russell contributed five goals in Westbrook’s W.

Westbrooker Katelyn Champagne crashes toward the Deering net.

Emily Figucia defends for Westbrook on the road at Deering.

Halla DiSimio guards the Westbrook zone against a Rams incursion.

Kaitlyn Talbot carries for Westbrook.

Westbrook keeper Sydney Cole tallied seven saves on 11 shots vs. Deering on Thursday.