Girls Soccer: Eagles soar past Scots

STANDISH—Windham pushed passed Bonny Eagle 3-0 in the playoffs quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 24: Julia McKenna tallied the first of the Eagles’ trio of strikes, sparking the triumph.

McKenna wasted little time putting the Eagles on the board, punching a ball past Scots keeper Sydney Gillingham in the 10th minute. In the 18th minute, Bonny Eagler Maddy Boothby logged a hard shot at the left corner of the Windham net – but keeper Riley Silvia retorted with a great save.

Gillingham and Silvia hashed eight saves apiece on the evening – Windham simply posted more shots total, and more shots mean more goals. McKenna nearly earned another for the Eagles in the 25th minute, beating a pair of Scots defenders for a hard shot on Gillingham, but she couldn’t quite finish.

Belle Skvorak could, though: Skvorak bumped Windham’s lead to 2-0 on a direct kick from about 30 yards out in the fifth minute of the second half. Finally, Rylee Pepin capped the Eagles’ evening with the 3-0 notch midway through the downhill stretch.

Four-seed Bonny Eagle retires for the year at 9-4-2. No. 5 Windham moved on to face longtime rivals Scarborough in the semifinals. The No. 1 Storm, undefeated on the season, pulled out an overtime, 1-0 win, sending the Eagles back to the sidelines till 2019 at 12-4-1.

Windhamite Meghan Hoffses and Bonny Eagler Keelin Sweeney clash.

Eagle Julia escapes a turf-bound Scots opponent in pursuit of a runaway ball.

Syndey Gillingham, Bonny Eagle’s top-caliber keeper, reels in a ball vs. Windham.

Caitlin Drouin shunts the ball forward for Windham.

Scot Katie Silva and Eagle Riley Beem collide.

Randi Lee Robinson surveys her options on the field for the Scots.

Hannah Talon is a key defender for the Eagles.

Cassidy Koons defends for the Scots in their home playoffs loss to Windham.