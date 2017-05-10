Girls Tennis: Gorham blanks Windham

PORTLAND – Windham dropped in to visit Gorham at the Racquet and Fitness Center on Friday afternoon, May 5, but the Rams emerged victorious in the end, winning 5-0.

“Gorham is looking strong,” said Windham head coach Jenna Willey. “Their first singles player is only a freshman and proving to be one to watch the next four years as a tough opponent.”

“I anticipated some tight matches,” said Gorham head coach Nicole Bergeron. “Windham’s a tough team. But the girls were determined and fought hard, which is an expectation they consistently live up to. [We had] straightforward wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The rest were three-setters.”

In first singles action, Gorhamite Jocelyn Bolt defeated Eagle Paige Laferriere 6-0, 6-2. Whitney King defeated Gabby Smith at second singles 6-0, 6-0 and Jenna Cowan bested Blanca Sturm 6-3, 3-6 (10-8) at third singles.

On the first doubles court, Rams Avery Arena and Delaney Burns defeated Shelby Sampson and Anna Cancelarich 6-3, 5-7 (10-5). Then, in seconds doubles, Diana Kolb and Saoirse Herlihy beat Kiana Clark and Delia Inman 6-3, 4-6 (10-5).

Willey praised in particular the Eagles who managed to force tie-breaks against an exceptionally strong Rams squad. “Blanca and [my] doubles teams showed their hearts against Gorham,” she said. “After losing the first set they all fought hard for the second set victory but fell shy for the overall win in the third set tie-breaker.”

Gorham, now 1-1 on the year, traveled to Bonny Eagle on Monday, May 8. They hosted Westbrook on the 9th, visited Portland on the 10th, and welcomed Marshwood on the 11th. The pair up against Cheverus on the 12th.

Windham, now 2-2, dropped in on Cheverus on the 10th. They hosted Massabesic on the 11th and will see Marshwood the day after that.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Windham’s Gabby Smith returns a volley.

Diana Kolb volleys at second doubles for Gorham.

Windham’s Delia Inman volleys at second doubles.

Jenna Cowan battled admirably against her Windham opponent – and ultimately prevailed.

Avery Arena volleys at first doubles for Gorham.

Delany Burns, alongside partner Avery Arena, won at first doubles for Gorham.

Windhamite Blanca Sturm succumbed at third singles to her Gorham opponent, Jenna Cowan.

Gorham’s Jocelyn Bolt won at first singles.

Windham’s Paige Laferriere volleys at first singles.