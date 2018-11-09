Giroux named Standish town manager

STANDISH — Standish’s interim town manager Bill Giroux will become its permanent town manager.

The Town Council will vote Nov. 13 on Giroux’s hiring. While the decision is not official until the council votes, Giroux has signed a three-year contract with the town beginning Nov. 14.

In a previous interview with the Lakes Region Weekly, Giroux, former city manager in Bath, said he believes that his background makes him qualified for the position.

“I’ve been in this business 30 years now, and I’ve been a manager for 18 or 19 of those,” he said.

“I’ve worked for the city of Portland for years, I’ve worked for rural towns like Bowdoinham, a little city like that, so I’ve had quite the spectrum,” he said. “Standish is different from all of those. Standish is very rural, and it has a lakefront, but it’s a good sized town, it’s growing residentially.”

Giroux also explained his philosophy as town manager. “You kind of try to identify what’s special about a community and try to improve that and what’s not so special and try to improve that without completely changing the character of the town,” he said.

He said his first priority as manager will be settling things down in town.

“There’s been a little turmoil in the politics, which I don’t know that much about, but just try to settle down and get the staff focused again on doing their jobs day to day,” he said.

Giroux served as city manager in Bath for 11 years and as town manager in Bowdoinham for six years before that.

The other finalist for the town manager position was Marian Anderson, who has been town manager in Wiscasset since 2014 and previously was town manager in Richmond for five years.

Giroux was appointed Standish’s interim manager after former town manager Kris Tucker was fired in July. The council terminated Tucker’s contract without cause, and Tucker later made allegations against an unnamed town employee.

