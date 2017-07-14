Golf contest to benefit Sebago library

SEBAGO — They’re going for the green at an upcoming golf fundraiser in Sebago to benefit the Spaulding Memorial Library.

As they have twice before – in 2013 and in 2015 – the Donohue family is opening up their private three-hole golf course for a day of fun and fundraising by Sebago Lake. The event on Saturday, July 22, from 4-8 p.m. will raise money for the local library.

The Donohues are a “really nice family – they all get involved,” said Claudia Lowe, the president of the library’s board of trustees. “They’re very supportive of the library.”

Pam and David Donohue have a summer home off Route 114 in Sebago and are hosting the event. They live in Wellesley, Massachusetts, most of the year and spend summers here.

“It’s very special that a town like this has such a nice library,” Pam Donohue said, also emphasizing that the fundraiser helps to bring the community together.

The fundraiser is a “way for neighbors to meet neighbors” and a “fun thing to do,” she said.

Tickets for the event are $25 for one person or $40 for two. The golf competition will be putting only, and putters will be provided to participants without clubs. There will also be barbecue, lemonade, a silent auction and a cash bar provided by Lake Region Caterers.

Parking will be free at the Church of the Nazarene on Route 114. Tickets are available at the library and at Jordan’s Store. Tickets sales will be capped at 100 and participants must be at least 16 years old. Organizers ask that people wear soft-soled shoes or golf shoes.

Donohue says that she and other family members will be at the Sebago Days parade to help spread the word about the golf event.

The town’s annual Sebago Days celebration gets underway Friday, July 14, with several events that include a car show, DJ, talent show, kids’ parade and live music. The schedule on Saturday, July 15, includes a family fun run/walk, yard sale, antique engine show, grand parade with a “school memories” theme, bike show, barbecue, wagon rides and more live music.

Donohue says that her family is “excited and hope to see lots of people” at the library fundraiser.

Golfers turned out by the dozens at a previous fundraiser held by the Donohue family in support of Sebago’s Spaulding Memorial Library.