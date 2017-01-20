Gore Road residents favor eminent domain

GRAY—Property owners along the problematic private section of Gore Road told Gray officials last week that they favor of the town taking the property by eminent domain so improvements can be made.

Four of the six abutters agreed at a workshop with town officials Jan. 11 that the eminent domain process would be preferable to having the town taking it by easement deeds, which could lead to questions of ownership and responsibility in the future.

That action would transfer road maintenance responsibility to the town, granting it the right to make improvements.

“It’s an issue that the town has been looking at, and folks having been living with, for about as long as I can remember,” Council Chairman Matt Sturgis said.

Public Works Director Steve LaVallee said he favored the eminent domain route because he’s concerned about obtaining rights of way.

“The road definitely needs repair, but we’re going to need some property to make shoulders and culverts. If we just go in there and pave the road per se and don’t do anything else, then within two or three years, it’s going to look just they it does now,” LaVallee said. “We’re going to need a minimum of a 50-foot right of way.”

Property owner Gayle Depalmer urged the officials to look over the area during a rainstorm to see where the problem starts. “It originates at the Gray line, and it goes all the way down between Gray and Raymond. There’s got to be some kind of culvert there,” she said.

Town Engineer Will Haskell recommended waiting until spring to have survey work done because it’s hard to identify where leach fields, septic tanks, stone walls and other features are located during winter.

“We can look at the critical infrastructure and if there is anything you want to save and try to work around,” he said. “Then we will go back, taking that into account, and look at do we need a 50-foot right of way or do we need something bigger than 50 feet, keeping it as consistent as possible.”

Improvements could begin this fiscal year, according to Town Manager Deborah Cabana, and paving the following year.

Another public hearing on issue will be held Feb. 7. Not all of the abutters need to agree on how the town should take ownship before the town makes its final decision. The council vote will come after LaVallee meets individually with owners and surveying has been completed. in the spring when the surveying can be done.

Although his property does not abut Gore Road, Woodeside subdivision resident Doug Wilson attended last week’s workshop because of his interest in Gray and Raymond roads.

“I think that the representation from the town was impressive, and their concern to make sure that these residents in the area had an opportunity to speak up and express any concern was important. It was a great process and everyone came away on board,” Wilson said.

Patti Mikkelsen is a contributor to Lakes Region Weekly.

