Gorham can't hold on, succumbs to Thornton Academy

SACO – When Gorhamite Cam Holmes returned to the court at Thornton Academy for the fourth quarter on Friday night, Jan. 27, and immediately knocked down a three – right then, the Rams remained very much in it, in the game, in close pursuit of a much-needed victory over a top squad in Class AA.

And but for a quick trio of follow-up threes by Trojan Austin Boudreau, Gorham might’ve succeeded, too. The final score, after all – 62-54 in TA’s favor – saw the teams separated by eight points only, and eight is fewer than nine.

Gorham head coach Mark Karter commented on that turning point, seeming to express equal measures of pride and disappointment. “Obviously in a game that’s played the way that game was played, those three threes make a huge difference.”

Boudreau posted the first points of the game, knocking down a three in the opening moments. Gorham’s Cam Wright soon answered with a two, but TA would maintain a narrow lead through the quarter. Evan Christensen and Dave Keohan also contributed for the Trojans in that time, while Wright hit again for the Rams, Jason Komulainen added two and Jackson Fotter added a buzzer-beater three.

“We wanted to be competitive,” Karter said. “Being competitive is what we came in here trying to do, and I thought we were competitive for most of the game. We had a chance to win it down the stretch, which is all you can ask against a really good team.”

12-9 to start the second. RJ St. Cyr hashed a two to promptly bring Gorham within one at 12-11, and Holmes drained his first three of the night shortly thereafter to keep the Rams close at 15-14. Another three, this one by Komulainen, actually tied the score at 17-all midway through the quarter, but then TA went on a run, pushing ahead to 26-19 at the half.

That’s a fairly low score for a half of boys basketball – a credit to both teams’ defensive work. For their part, the Rams did an excellent job at times of forcing turnovers, of repelling TA incursions into the paint and of blocking shots with surgical precision. Particularly entertaining was Komulainen’s ability to coax TA into committing offensive fouls; attacking Trojans plowed him down on two separate, spectacular occasions.

“I thought we played a good defensive game,” Karter said. “We tried to limit their possessions; I thought we did that for the most part. We’ve had a hard time scoring all year, but we had a situation tonight where we were able to make some shots and keep it close, so that was good. We had our opportunities, but we just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Fotter caught fire in the third, adding a pair of twos and a pair of threes to lead his boys in decreasing their deficit ever so slightly. Komulainen with a three and Holmes with a two also chipped in; 39-34 heading into the home stretch.

That’s when Holmes struck once more. His biggest three of the night brought the Rams within two at 39-37 and fired up their bench. But the Trojans responded swiftly and decisively: Boudreau sank a distant three and John Fogg added two before Boudreau sank another pair of deep downtowners. Between them, the two boys backed Gorham into a 50-37 corner they’d never escape.

“Those shots were from deep,” Karter said of Boudreau’s threes. “They were tough shots, they were long shots, they were good shots by him, but we have to do a better job of making sure we locate where he is and not give that up.”

Gorham continued to scrap, however: A fiery Fotter steal followed by a Holmes o-reb followed by a Komulainen o-reb showed off their determination not to go down without a blistering fight. And for the remainder of the game, Gorham outscored TA 17-12. Holmes and Komulainen each added one final three, Komulainen drained a pair from the line, Fotter added a two and three from the line himself, and Wright bucketed as well. But time expired all too fast, and the Trojans took the W.

Karter took a moment to praise a handful of his boys, but also stressed the importance of chemistry on a roster with no superstars. “I thought Jackson played well. Cam Holmes made some shots to get us close. We don’t have that one player that’s going to take a game over, so we all have to play decent for us to be competitive. Good job to those guys for keeping it close and trying to make a run.”

Fotter finished the night with Gorham’s high-score, 18, a tally that included three threes. Komulainen nearly matched him with 17, nine of which also came on threes. Holmes added 11, including yet another trio of threes; Wright six; and St. Cyr two.

“We just need to be able to score,” Karter said, asked if his boys’ impressive output from beyond the arc was an emphasis entering the contest. “Whether it’s threes or inside. I think our perimeter players can be decent, and we happened to put some in tonight. That makes it easier for everybody.”

No. 5 Gorham slips to 3-11 on the result. The Rams do seem likely to reach the playoffs, as the top six teams all earn a spot, but no doubt they would prefer to elevate their level of play and secure some further victories before then, if for no other reason than to boost their own confidence and to rattle that of potential foes.

Thankfully, the signs read favorably for Gorham. In their first faceoff with TA, a home matchup back on Jan. 10, the Rams lost 61-40. For them to have fallen by a mere eight the second time around – and for them to have been competitive for the entirety of the battle – speaks highly of their determination to improve.

The Rams host Scarborough (No. 7, also 3-11) on Feb. 1; Gorham defeated the Red Storm 44-38 on the road roughly two weeks ago.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Gorham’s Logan Drouin drives into the paint on the attack at TA.

Jason Komulainen finished the Rams’ matchup at TA on Friday night with 17 points.

Gorham’s RJ St. Cyr looks for pass options beyond the perimeter on Friday night.

Cam Holmes hit more than one critical shot for the Rams on Friday night.

Kyle King shuttle the ball inside on Friday night.

Jackson Fotter no-look passes backwards while airborne in the lane.

Cam Wright battles at the glass for Gorham vs. TA.