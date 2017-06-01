Gorham chief remains on leave after shooting

Gorham Police Chief Daniel Jones is on administrative leave after returning a suspect’s gunfire last week.

GORHAM — Police Chief Daniel Jones remains on administrative leave this week after firing back at a suspect who allegedly shot at police in an incident off Narragansett Street on May 24.

Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn is leading the department in Jones’ absence.

Jones returned gunfire when a suspect allegedly shot at police in an incident off Narragansett Street. Police say Aaron Bouchard, 25, of Saco fired in the direction of police and Jones returned fire.

Bouchard was arrested and faces multiple charges. He’s being held on $50,000 cash bail in Cumberland County Jail in Portland, a jail spokesman said Tuesday, and awaits a court appearance on Aug. 8.

According to protocol, Jones has been placed on leave pending an investigation by the office of the Maine Attorney General. Two attorney general investigators have been assigned to the case, Sanborn said Tuesday.

There were no injuries in the exchange of gunfire. “We were fortunate,” Sanborn said.

Sanborn declined to release information about the types of guns fired or the number of shots in the incident. “It’s an open investigation,” he said.

Sanborn said Gorham detectives are handling the criminal investigation, and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal affairs investigation at the behest of Gorham Police Department in addition to the Attorney General’s investigation.

The incident occurred after police received a call from Saco Police Department seeking assistance in locating Bouchard “in reference to a domestic violence incident,” according to a press release by Sanborn. Gorham police also learned, according to the press release, that Bouchard might be suicidal and armed.

Gorham police located Bouchard’s vehicle in the 200 block of Narragansett Street. Police said they communicated by texting Bouchard, “who refused to exit the woods.”

Sanborn said Bouchard grew up in Gorham and is familiar with the area. Police established a perimeter and Sanborn said the department had six officers at the scene besides the Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit.

Police say that the gunfire exchange occurred when Bouchard came out of the woods. He then retreated to the woods and was laterlocated by police and the county unit and apprehended.

Sanborn said Officer Brent Frank is the charging officer. According to a Sheriff’s Department arrest log, Bouchard was charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with danger, criminal attempt and terrorizing.

It’s unknown when Jones would return to duty. “We’ve been extremely busy,” Sanborn said.

This week, police said Tyler Cartwright, 24, of South Portland was skateboarding at 9:03 p.m. on May 30 in the middle of a travel lane on New Portland Road when he was struck by a car.

Sgt. Ted Hatch said in a press release that Ramon Saravia, 77, of East Waterboro was driving westbound when he struck Cartwright. He sustained serious injuries, according to Hatch, and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Cartwright was listed in fair condition Wednesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The accident closed the road between Libby Avenue and Bartlett Road for more than an hour.

Police are investigating the crash and indicated that alcohol and speeding did not appear to be factors.

