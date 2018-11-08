Gorham condo project review postponed

GORHAM — The Planning Board Monday voted to postpone its review of a proposed 16-unit condominium development on about four acres off South Street.

Neighbors aired several concerns at Monday’s meeting, including snow and trash removal, wildlife, size of the parcel, and stormwater runoff.

Plowman Development Group had requested preliminary approval for the project, Grady Farm Subdivision at 136 South St., but the Planning Board board wants to walk the proposed site. A date for the site walk was not set Monday. Planning Board Chairman Edward Zelmanow said he wanted one soon “sooner than later.”

Zelmanow said the biggest issue is stormwater and the board would look at the “lay of the land.”

Carolyn Dahms of Spruce Lane, a 30-year resident, said she was worried about runoff from the proposed development. Dahms said she gets “flooding” now in her yard.

Charlotte Hallsworth of Spruce Lane was concerned about the closeness of the proposed development to her property. Hallsworth felt 16 units would be a lot for the area.

New Planning Board member Brian Plowman, connected with the group proposing the development, recused himself Monday from discussion and vote on the proposal.

The proposal had been discussed by the Planning Board at its Aug. 6 meeting.

The Town Council on Oct. 2 unanimously appointed Plowman to a Planning Board vacancy left by Scott Herrick, who has relocated.

