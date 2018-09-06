Gorham council seeks study of housing moratorium

The Gorham Town Council Tuesday asked town staff to study the feasibility of a moratorium on new homes in town.

GORHAM — The town’s staff will review the feasibility of a housing construction moratorium in the growing community and report back to the Town Council.

The Town Council Tuesday voted 5-2, Chairman Benjamin Hartwell and Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Benner opposed, for staff to look into a temporary building ban on new homes. Before the vote, Hartwell asked councilors not to push the project on the town’s staff if they didn’t support a moratorium.

A potential moratorium would include construction of single-family homes, duplexes, multi-family buildings, accessory apartments and subdivisions.

Ingrid Semle and Allyson Lowell, two founders of a citizens group, Gorham Residents for Responsible Growth, addressed councilors Tuesday.

“We don’t want to stop growth,” Lowell said. “We’re asking for a discussion.”

Residents are concerned about growth’s impact on schools, including security, traffic and taxes, she said.

The citizens group formed two months ago and has 300 followers, she said, and “there’s lots of interest.”

Town Councilor James Hager asked that a timetable be given staff for the review.

“With this issue, it could be a quick turnaround time,” Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said.

Resident Mark Curtis questioned the legality of a building ban, but Town Planner Tom Poirier said any moratorium put in place by the town would be done legally. Poirier said he didn’t believe the town had ever before enacted a growth ordinance.

Robert Lowell can be reached at 854-2577 or email rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.