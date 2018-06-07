Gorham cuts $346K from school budget

Gorham’s Town Council chambers are packed at Tuesday’s budget meeting. The school budget was cut by $346,000 and now goes to a validation referendum Tuesday, June 12.

GORHAM — A budget showdown looms at the polls next week after the Town Council cut school spending at a meeting Tuesday that drew a standing room only crowd.

After public comment, lengthy council debate and a series of other motions to cut the budget failed, Town Councilor Ronald Shepard moved to reduce the school budget by $346,000 and was seconded by Town Councilor Paul Smith. The motion passed 4-3. Councilors Jim Hager, Marla Stelk and Sherrie Benner were opposed.

The School Committee, anticipating a Town Council order to reduce its spending proposal, last week prepared three different reduction scenarios. They then combined those plans into one, reflecting a $346,000 reduction, according to a printed spread sheet developed at the special meeting last week. The plan reflects a variety of reductions but doesn’t show any loss of school jobs.

The Concerned Taxpayers of Gorham group favored a deeper cut.

“It’s not enough,” Jim Means of Beatrice Drive, a group organizer, said during a Town Council recess Tuesday.

A $38.9 million school budget now goes to a voter validation referendum on Tuesday, June 12. Smith feared that voters wouldn’t approve the school budget without a cut and Town Council Chairman Benjamin Hartwell said he didn’t want to go through the “shenanigans” of another referendum.

The Town Council also passed a $14.8 million municipal budget. The total gross budget for Gorham rises from $52.8 million this year to $54.9 million, including a $1.2 million county tax.

According to Gorham Finance Director Sharon Laflamme, the school budget as passed this week would hike the tax rate an estimated $1.06; the town side of the budget would increase the tax rate 21 cents; and the Cumberland County increase about 2 cents.

The tax rate jumps up $1.28 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value from $17.10 to $18.38. It means that taxes on a home valued at $300,000 would rise $384.

Meanwhile, those advocating for an uncut $39.3 million school budget, up $1.7 million, could reject the Town Council’s school budget at the polls.

“I will absolutely vote no,” one citizen said on Facebook. “And we’ll send them back until they realize that cutting the budget at the expense of our children’s education is not the answer.”

But another person posting said, “Voting no will unfortunately send a confusing message and would lead to further cuts, which would be even more devastating.”

A separate group of residents has threatened to file a budget recall petition if the tax rate increase rose above $1.

Numerous residents lined up to speak Tuesday and the mix that packed the room included senior citizens. “This year we’re looking at a pretty stiff increase,” David Alexander of Wilson Road said about taxes.

Ken Curtis, a retired teacher and a resident for 50 years, urged town councilors to help seniors stay in their homes.

Proponents of the school budget stood when an audience member asked for a show of support.

“If this budget gets cut, it will harm education in Gorham,” James Brockman of Clearview Drive said.

Julie Springer of Quincy Drive asked the Town Council to OK the original school budget. Now is not the right time to take money away from schools, she said.

Amy Smith of Beverly Lane, a teacher, also backed the school spending plan. “It’s disheartening to see how polarizing the budget has become,” Smith said. “I believe in public education because it’s a great equalizer.”

In the municipal budget, the Town Council on motion of Suzanne Phillips earmarked $90,000 for a new fire alarm system at Great Falls School. In a switch, the money had been budgeted for building a new field house with concession stand at the Little Falls recreation area.

