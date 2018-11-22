Gorham dog owners pitch for a park

Joanne Lannin, left, and Kim Ballard watch Agnes and a canine pal play in the snow Sunday at Gorham Middle School. Those favoring a dog park in Gorham have a Facebook page, Gorham Playful Pups.

Kim Ballard with Agnes at the Gorham Middle School field.

Signs on a soccer field fence at Gorham Middle School post rules for dog owners.

GORHAM — Kim Ballard hopes for a dog park in town where her 3½-year-old Agnes can run off some energy and socialize with other dogs, and she’s not alone.

Agnes on Sunday romped with other dogs on a snow-covered soccer field at Gorham Middle School, but Ballard has avoided taking Agnes there in recent months. Posted health concerns warn owners that children play on the fields and dog waste is a health hazard.

Gorham owners who want a real dog park are organizing.

So far, Joanne Lannin and other residents have met with Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak about landing a park. Lannin on Sunday at the middle school field gathering names and contact information from interested dog owners.

“I’m going to get a committee together to present a united front,” Lannin said.

Anne Dionne has a Facebook group, Gorham Playful Pups, which has 127 followers. “We could gather 1,000 signatures,” she said.

Paraschak said he has met in the past year with several residents about a dog park.

“I think the process for working towards one would be community and citizen involvement on locating a suitable location and a long-term plan for the construction and maintenance of a facility,” Paraschak said.

“The cost associated with a dog park would be highly dependent on the location and the amount of capital improvement that would have to go into the site,” he said.

Town staff could look at budgeting a dog park, but town funding would have to be vetted in the budget process by the Town Council, Paraschak said.

Westbrook has a dog park and Standish recently received a $25,000 grant to fund one.

“It’s definitely a national trend,” said Jen DeRice, Standish recreation director.

Dionne said dog owners would need a location with parking, and a group could raise funds for fencing. DeRice said a dog park should be sanitary, low-maintenance and easy on dog paws.

The grassy middle school site and ample parking has been popular, Dionne said, often with people dropping off children for after-school activities and then walking their dogs.

But pedestrian gates, dog owners say, have been removed from the fenced-in field and dogs could escape.

“An official dog park would be great,” Patrick Shaw said early Sunday.

While their dogs are playing, owners enjoy mingling. “You meet your community,” Ballard said.

