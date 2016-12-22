Gorham grieves – and gives: Community opens hearts for Piawlocks

GORHAM—The community has shown an outpouring of support for the Piawlock family, who suffered the loss last week of two family members in a tragic car accident.

Joseph Piawlock, 45, was killed in the Dec. 12 collision on Narragansett Street, and his 10-year-old daughter, Paige, later died from her injuries. Piawlock’s wife, Yvonne, another school-aged daughter and a young friend were also seriously injured in the crash.

Contributions to an online fund for the family had raised nearly $65,000 by Wednesday with about 900 benefactors so far and a goal of $100,000. Friends and neighbors of Yvonne Piawlock are cooking to share meals with the family. And, plans for a benefit are under way.

“I’ve been very moved” by the community’s caring and generosity, said Jessi Woodman, a next-door neighbor of the Piawlocks. “It’s very good for my heart.”

Woodman, who has lived in Gorham for a year, is one of about 20 in an organized effort to deliver meals to the Piawlock home, starting the day after Christmas. They’re busy preparing chicken, salads, quiches, fajitas and spaghetti with meatballs.

In the Dec. 12 accident, Yvonne Piawlock, 39, driving an SUV, lost control on snow-covered Narragansett Street and collided with an oncoming dump truck. Deputy Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn this week attributed the cause of the collision to “weather and road conditions.”

Piawlock’s passengers were her husband, her two daughters and another girl, who has not been pubicly named. The Gorham Fire Department cut all five people from the wreckage. Joseph Piawlock was pronouced dead at the scene and the others were hospitalized. Paige, a fifth-grader at Narragansett School, died from her injuries on Dec. 14. Yvonne Piawlock was discharged from Maine Medical Center, the hospital said Monday. The prognosis for the other two girls is good, “although it will be a long recovery process for them,” Sanborn said Wednesday.

The dump truck driver was not hurt, police said.

In the online fund drive for the family, donations have poured in from individuals, businesses and groups, many of them anonymously.

The Gorham High School track team raised $130, and two individual donations were made $1,000 each. Donors also posted condolences along with contributions.

Gorham resident Al Garcia is organizing a benefit event for the family, likely to be held in February.

“I have received an incredible amount of people wanting to help, and it just goes to show you what an incredibly caring community Gorham is,” Garcia said.

The town has a long record of helping its own, says Suzanne Phillips, historical society president and School Committee member.

“When I was growing up in Gorham 30 years ago, the town responded the same. Back then, it was because most people knew each other, a small town,” Phillips said. “As the fastest growing community in southern Maine now, I am happy that the people who have chosen to move to our great town have embraced or shared the same caring and sharing spirit that Gorham has always had.”

The Piawlocks bought their Gorham home four years ago, according to town tax records.

Bruce Elder of Windham said the Piawlocks lived across the street from him before they moved to Gorham. “He used to bring the little girls to our house to ride their bikes on our outdoor basketball court,” Elder said. “He was a great dad to his little girls.”

An online obituary said Joseph Piawlock and his family enjoyed “camping, family trips, cookouts and spending time with loved ones and friends.”

“Joe was a down to earth, nonjudgmental man with a great sense of humor. He was known for his one liners and his keen ability to share advice. Joe and his wife Yvonne had a passion for live music and attended numerous concerts,” the obituary said.

In a letter to parents last week, Narragansett Principal Cynthia Remick notified parents about the death of Paige, a fifth grader in Courtney Smith’s class. “Our collective thoughts are with the family, friends and all in our community who knew and cared for Paige,” Remick’s letter said.

Paige’s online obituary said she was kind and loved her school, dancing, reading and crafting.

A CLOSER LOOK:

To donate to the fundraiser for the Piawlock family, go to www.youcaring.com/zackandbrittanypetsinger-717070.

The chief’s tips for winter driving:

With more snow and rain forecast, Gorham Police Chief Daniel Jones this week offered American Journal readers some safety precautions for winter driving:

Make sure your car is ready for winter. Tires and windshield wipers are especially important.

Keep emergency supplies in the car. Flashlight, sand, small shovel, ice scraper, blankets, etc.

Know your car. Do you have ABS brakes? That changes how you brake in an emergency. Full brake with ABS, modulate pedal without.

Remove all snow and ice before driving. Keep windows clear. Stay off the roads if you can.

Don’t overestimate the power of four-wheel drive, ABS brakes, traction control, etc. They may help with traction, but they cannot overcome the laws of physics. Once you lose traction, it is difficult to regain it.

Slow down. The faster the vehicle is going, the more likely you are to lose traction and the potential for serious injury increases.

Increase following distances. It will give you more time to respond to the events in front of you.

Seat belts, seat belts, seat belts. Child safety seats properly secured (preferably in the back)