Gorham High School evacuated

GORHAM — The high school has been evacuated following a bomb threat found in the building Monday.

“All students are safe and secure,” Superintendent Heather Perry said in an email Monday afternoon. “We have followed all emergency protocols and have evacuated students to the community center (Gorham Municipal Center) with staff.”

It marks the second bomb threat at the school in less than 30 days.

“At this time, we are hoping to clear the building before dismissal so that dismissal can occur as normal. If we are unable to do so, we will dismiss students from the community center,” Perry said.

Parents have been notified, Perry said.