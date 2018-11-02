Gorham man charged in distracted driving crash, police say

State police charged Anthony Hodge of Gorham, 19, following a rear-end collision on Interstate 95 in Hampden Thursday night for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Police allege Hodge was distracted by his phone. Hodge was northbound in a 2003 Nissan Altima when his car slammed into the rear of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, driven by Frank Corso, 32, of Tampa, Florida. Hodge’s car then caught fire, shutting down the northbound lane for nearly an hour. Corso, his wife and infant daughter were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.