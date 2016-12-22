Gorham Notes

Taylor Perkins, a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., last week meets with Gorham officers Dean Hannon, left, and Michael Coffin during a Wreaths Across America stop. Coffin and Hannon escorted the wreaths convoy from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery. Perkins graduated magna cum laude from Gorham High School last June.

GOP essay winners

The Gorham Republican Committee has announced the winners of its Madison Prize essay contest that was open to all Gorham students in grades 6, 7, and 8.

Hanna Douglas won the $250 first prize; Garrett Smith, first runner up, $100; and Samuel Pritchard, second runner up, $100.

The winners will be formally announced and recognized during an assembly in Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road, at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Ali House of the Gorham Republican Committee.

Closed for holiday break

Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas.

Cummings to address historians

University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings will speak at the Gorham Historical Society meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the President House on its Gorham campus.

Suzanne Phillips, society president, said the group would also conduct its quarterly meeting.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 15 that the U.S. public debt was $19,875,320,486,024.59.