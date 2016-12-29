Gorham Notes

Dog training

The Gorham Recreation Department has scheduled a dog training course beginning Monday, Jan. 9, at the Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn St.

Beginner classes are 6-7 p.m. and intermediate classes are 7:10-8:10 p.m.

Join Mallory Hattie, certified professional dog trainer, for the six Monday classes through Feb. 13 for $135.

For more information, call 642 – 3693 or visit www.raisingcaninemaine.com

VFW Post to meet

The Gorham Memorial Post 10879 of the VFW will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Central Fire Station, 270 Main St.

For more information, call 839-7100.

Did you know?

The online chronology of the Gorham Historical Society reports that in December 1768 John Green was paid 3 pounds in British currency for his duties as the school teacher.

The record also says that Edmund Phinney and Austin Alden provided some instruction “prior to the record of payment to Mr. Green.”

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $19,877,449,679,259.48.