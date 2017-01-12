Gorham Notes

Gorham women to hear Libby

Mary Libby of Westbrook, president of General Federation of Women’s Clubs Maine, will speak when Gorham Woman’s Club meets 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the fellowship hall at First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St.

Libby’s topic will be the Maine President Project. Snacks will be served.

Knights of Columbus free throw contest

The 2017 free throw contest sponsored by the Knights of Columbus No.10221 is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Shaw Gym at the Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

Registration begins at 12:45 p.m.

The event is for boys and girls ages 9-14 and proof of age is required at sign up. A prize goes to the winner in each age group and winners advance to district competition.

For more information, call Mike at 839-3963.

Merrifields honored

Lyle and Jo-Ann Merrifield of Gorham received the Commissioner’s Distinguished Service Award this week at the 76th annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show Commissioner’s Luncheon.

Gov. Paul R. LePage joined Commissioner Walt Whitcomb to present them with the award in recognition of their many contributions to Maine agriculture, particularly the maple syrup industry. The annual award has been given since 2001.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $19,948,472,988,335.19.

The state honored Lyle and Jo-Ann Merrifield of Gorham this week for their contributions to agriculture. From left are Molly Merrifield, Jo-Ann Merrifield, Commissioner Walt Whitcomb, Lyle Merrifield, Lexi Merrifield and Gov. Paul R. LePage.