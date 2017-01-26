Gorham Notes

Dancers going to camp



Annika Mankin, 12, of Gorham, and Grace Foster, 13, of Windham have been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp in Interlochen, Mich.

Mankin and Foster are dance students at Drouin Dance Center in Westbrook.

“After auditioning for the school this past fall, both girls learned that they were accepted into this prestigious program,” the announcement released by Drouin Dance Center said.

Due to the high cost of the summer program, which is in addition to their regular dance studies, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money towards their program tuition: www.gofundme.com/g7-annikagrace-interlochen-dance-fund.

Garden club reminder

Jim Masse of Estabrooks Nursery will speak when Gorham Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 20 that the U.S. public debt was $19,947,304,555,212.49.