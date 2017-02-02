Gorham Notes

University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings welcomes municipal and community leaders during Gorham Night, Jan. 25, in the athletic complex on the Gorham campus.

Gagnons ‘Super Refund Saturday’ volunteers

Phil and Tatia Gagnon of Gorham have volunteered for the past eight years for Super Refund Saturday, a daylong event sponsored by KeyBank that provides free tax return help for people who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

This year’s event is 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Portland’s Goodwill offices on Washington Avenue. Gillian Britt, who assists the bank with public relations, said, “For low-income households, some who don’t even have to file and might not be aware they are eligible for this money, it can be a huge deal.”

If participating in Super Refund Saturday, income tax return filers should bring these documents: valid photo ID, Social Security card for themselves and each dependent; W-2 Form (reporting full-time wages); previous year’s tax return;1099 Forms (reporting part-time work and interest income), if applicable; unemployment forms, if applicable; proof of childcare payments; other IRS forms, as appropriate; and bank account information and bank routing number.

‘Footloose’ on GHS stage

The Gorham High School production of the musical “Footloose” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the school’s performance center.

Michael Lortie produces the show directed by Joshua Hurd.

Other show times and dates are at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11; and matinees at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12.

Tickets are $10; $8, students and seniors age 65 and up.Tickets will be available at the door or reserved by calling 839–5754.

Learn to snowshoe Presumpscot Regional Land Trust and WinterKids are hosting a family-friendly snowshoe nature walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hawkes Preserve, next to Great Falls Elementary School in Gorham. This program will be a fun introduction to snowshoeing with games and forest exploration. Snowshoes will be provided. Snowshoeing is recommended for kids 3 and older. The program will be led by Marion Doyle of WinterKids. The event is free, but space is limited, go to www.prlt.org to register.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 26 that the U.S. public debt was $19,939,908,790,870.48.