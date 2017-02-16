Gorham Notes

This Gorham plow during Monday’s blizzard is stuck in a ditch at the corner of Longfellow and Lowell roads. The unidentified driver indicated at the scene he was not injured.

There’s no morning rush hour traffic through Gorham Village Monday during the blizzard. Two shovelers, right, clear snow at The Gorham Grind and the village clock in the First Parish Congregational Church in the background reads 7:55.

Farmers informational meeting

An information session for farmers in Southern Maine will be held 1-4:15 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 27, at Shaw Brothers Construction in Gorham.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Maine Farmland Trust and University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host the meeting.

The session will cover several topics including how to apply for the farmland property tax program; conservation easements as tools to help fund farm purchase or improvements; and finding agricultural service providers.

Presenters include staff from Maine DACF, Maine Farmland Trust, UMaine Cooperative Extension of Cumberland County, Legal Services Food Hub, Ag Engineers Inc. and Sebago Lake Ranch.

The session is free and open to all. For more information, contact Stephanie Gilbert at 287-7520 or Stephanie.gilbert@maine.gov.

Author at Baxter Library

Mary Lawrence, author of the Bianca Goodard mysteries, will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

Lawrence’s topic is her latest release, “Death at St. Vedast.” The event is free.

For more information, call James Rathbun, library director, at 222-1190.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Feb. 10 that the U.S. public debt was $19,921,065,289,061.68.