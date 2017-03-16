Gorham Notes

“Go Red” spokeswomen are, from left, York’s Dwyer Vessey, Sidney’s Jennifer Browne, Gorham’s Jordan Shiers and Scarborough’s Annette Siler. They were selected during a casting call to serve as the official “Go Red” spokeswomen for the next 12 months.

Shiers ‘Go Red’ spokeswoman

Jordan Shiers of Gorham, a stroke survivor, has been named one of four Maine “Go Red” spokeswomen for the next 12 months.

Shiers was named during the March 7 “Go Red for Women” luncheon in Portland. The event is in support of the American Heart Association’s mission to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Gorham Cares benefit reminder

A citizen’s group, Gorham Cares, has planned a benefit for families of victims in the fatal crash on Narragansett Street in December. Two members of the Piawlock family were killed in the accident and others, including a young friend of the family, were injured.

A benefit with silent auction and dance will be held 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, in Spire 29, 29 School St.

The band “Under the Covers” will perform and the event features a cash bar.

Tickets are $25 and available from committee members and also at Gorham’s Mr. Bagel.

Gorham performers in ‘Swan Lake’

Maine State Ballet’s production of “Swan Lake,” which opens this month with several performances, features five Gorham performers.

They are Angela Dellasala, Nathaniel Dombek, Arie Eiten, Kate Larkin and Ashley Meacham.

Performances are March 24 through April 9 at the Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route One, Falmouth. Performance times are Friday evenings at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $19-$25 for reserved seating, with a $2 discount for seniors (62 and over) and children (12 and under). Order tickets online at www.mainestateballet.org or call Maine State Ballet at 781-7672 for more information.



U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 9 that the U.S. public debt was $19,855,676,540,211.34.