Gorham Notes

Furniture refinisher

seeks OK for store

A woman who sells furniture she has refinished is planning to open a store in the space that recently housed The Gorham Grind on South Street.

Lynne Wykes, owner of “The Stripper Lady,” has met with town officials to obtain necessary permits, according to David Galbraith, zoning administrator. Wykes strips and refinished furniture off site and then will sell from the store, which will also serve as a consignment shop.

Wykes plans to be open by the first week in July or sooner. She told the American Journal she has been refinishing for 30 years and previously had shops in New Hampshire and Connecticut. The Gorham store will mostly involve antiques.

Berry’s benefit bash

Gorham Fire Department is hosting a dance from 7 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, June 24, at Spire 29 on School Street to benefit Sandra Berry, who is battling cancer.

Berry is a long time administrative assistant for the department.

Light refreshments will be available, along with a cash bar, DJ and silent auction. The event is for age 18 and up and acceptable attire ranges from blue jeans to ball gowns.

Tickets, $15 per person, are available at the Fire Department, 270 Main St., during business hours or by calling 839-3941.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 1 that the U.S. public debt was $19,846,204,620,702.34.

The Baxter Museum, 67 South St., will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July and August. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The museum, built in 1797, was the family home of the Baxter family and James Phinney Baxter, father of Maine Gov. Percival Baxter.