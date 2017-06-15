Gorham Notes

We Love Gorham Day

Community volunteers are partnering with churches and groups on Saturday, June 17, We Love Gorham Day, to perform good deeds at schools and throughout the town.

Projects include cleanups around town and constructing handicap accessible playgrounds at the three elementary schools.

“A team of 100 youth choir volunteers along with staff is scheduled to come from an Alabama church to augment this effort,” the web site welovegorham.com says.

Partners in the effort include Child Evangelism Fellowship of Southern Maine, Galilee Baptist Church, LifeChurch, South Gorham Baptist Church, SouthCoast Community Church, The Navigators, The Orchard Community Church and Young Life Gorham.

Residents interested in helping or those who need a hand should visit the web site.

Benefit reminder

The Gorham Fire Department is hosting a dance from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, June 24, at Spire 29 on School Street to benefit Sandra Berry, who is battling cancer.

Berry is a long-time administrative assistant for the Fire Department.

Light refreshments will be available, along with a cash bar, DJ and silent auction. The event is for age 18 and up and attire ranges from blue jeans to ball gowns.

Tickets, $15 per person, are available at the Fire Department, 270 Main St., during business hours or by calling 839-3941.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 8 that the U.S. public debt was $19,846,178,256,583.33.