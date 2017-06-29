Gorham Notes

Jamie Carter

GHS grad essay winner

Gorham High School graduate Jamie Carter won first place in the 13th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein.

“The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving,” the law firm said in a press release.

Carter was chosen as one of five first-place winners and received a new laptop computer for her essay depicting how the decisions drivers make can both positively and negatively impact their lives.

The Gorham native was honored among the top 20 winners statewide at an award ceremony on June 14. The Gorham High School graduation exercises were on June 11.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and every student who enters receives fun prizes from the law firm. Since 2004, more than 750 graduating seniors have entered the contest from 115 Maine high schools.

Dance school hosting ‘Shim Sham’

The Centre of Movement presents “Shim Sham,” classic tap dancing, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

For more information, call 209-0758.



U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 23 that the U.S. public debt was $19,846,322,940,480.63.