Gorham Notes

Delta Knights in concert

The Delta Knights Band will perform from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the gazebo in front of the municipal center, 75 South St.

The concert is free and parking is available along South Street and in the municipal lot off Ballpark Road. In the event of rain, the concert will move inside to the Shaw Gym in the Recreation Department.

Those attending are welcome to take a lawn chair or blanket. The summer concert series continues through Aug. 8.

Dance school hosting day camps

The Centre of Movements is hosting two upcoming day camps for youth.

The Luau Camp is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, for ages 6 and up. The cost is $25.

The CTA one-day acting and stage craft camp will held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, for ages 6-12; $30.

For more information, call 209-0758.

Lions club car show

The 10th annual Gorham Lions Club car show is set for Sunday, July 30, at the Gorham High School parking lot.

Gates open at 6 a.m. and admission is free but donations will be welcomed. The event benefits high school scholarships and vision needs of local residents.

