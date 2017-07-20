Gorham Notes

Sally Gherardi

Racer Gherardi

head of the class

Race car driver Sally Gherardi has led competitors in the points standing all season in the Sport Series class at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough.

Gherardi is a physics teacher, known as Mrs. Hatch to her students at Gorham High School.

At Beech Ridge, she won on May 27 in the series season opener and continues to lead a pack of 22 male drivers and another woman in the points standing. In her most recent race, Gherardi finished fifth on July 15.

In points for the season as of July 8, she had tallied 398, a 32-point lead over the guy in second place with 366.

Bragg in concert

at gazebo on Tuesday



Songwriter-singer Jay Bragg will entertain 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

The concert is free and parking is available along South Street and in the municipal lot off Ballpark Road. In the event of rain, the concert will move inside the Shaw Gym at the Recreation Department.

Those attending are welcome to take a lawn chair or blanket. The summer concert series continues through Aug. 8.

Lions car show

coming up

The Gorham Lions 10th annual car show is set for 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the parking lot at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave.

Gates open at 6 a.m. for competing cars and trucks with a $5 vehicle registration fee. There is no spectator admission charge but donations will be welcomed.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Rotary honors

GHS Interact club

Gorham High School Interact Club will be the program when Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club meets at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, in the American Legion Hall, 300 Conant St., Westbrook.

The club’s calendar lists Aaron Farr, president of the GHS Interact, and Neile Nelson, faculty advisor, as speakers. The club expects to attend several other Gorham students who attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Training Program in June.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 13 that the U.S. public debt was $19,844,765,411,285.25.