Gorham Notes

Library card power boost

Westbrook residents can now use their Walker Memorial Library cards at Gorham’s Baxter Memorial Library, and Baxter Memorial Library cardholders can use their cards at Walker Memorial Library.

The libraries have initiated a reciprocal borrowing agreement, which also includes Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough Public Library and South Portland Public Library.

“This agreement gives our users walk-in access to their collections, and their users the same access to ours,” Rebecca Albert, director at the Westbrook library, said in a press release. “So, if you are on your way home from work and one of those locations is convenient for you, stop by and you will be able to borrow materials using your WML or BML card.”

Having your card with you is required, and your account must be current and in good standing.

For more information, call Baxter Memorial Library at 222-1190 or Walker Memorial Library, 854-0630.

Don Roy Trio concert

Capping the summer concert series, the Don Roy Trio will entertain from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

The concert and parking are free. In the event of rain, the concert will move inside to the Shaw Gym in the Recreation Department.

Take a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Presumpscot paddle reminder

Portland Regional Land Trust is hosting Paddling the Presumpscot at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Hawkes Preserve in Gorham with a trailhead at Great Falls Elementary School.

Maggie Burns of FB Environmental will lead the two-hour event. The event is free and you need your own boat. Space is limited and an RSVP is required by visiting www.prlt.org.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 27 that the U.S. public debt was $19,844,938,940,351.37.

The Don Roy Trio, featuring Don Roy, left, Cindy Roy and Jay Young, will perform Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center.