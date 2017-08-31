Gorham Notes

Class of ’57 reunion

The Gorham High School class of 1957 celebrated its 60th reunion on Aug. 17 at Dena’s Lobsterhouse & Taven in North Windham.

The agenda included a welcome and a toast to the class; minutes of the 50th reunion were read; 15 deceased classmates were remembered; and ex-military members were recognized.

A memorabilia table was available for everyone to enjoy.

Classmates who attended were Sally (Andersen) Heath, Barbara (Benson) Stevens, Joanne (Burnham) Edwards, Mary (Chamberlain) LeClaire, Karen (Crawford) Pierce, Carolyn (Cressey) Lindlau, Lloyd Egers, Dick Green, Judy (Hall) Hawkes, Cathy (Holmes) Cooper, Brad Hoyt, Eileen (Irish) O’Brien, Mary (Irving) Fantucchio, Guy Labrecque, Ann (Lopez) St. Cyr, Joyce (Lowell) Pike, Gailen Lyons, Bev (Moody) McGraw, Bob Paige, Phil Pierce, Judy (Simpson) Stevenson, Jim Stevens, Bill Verrill, Pat (Wiggin) Brann, and Sandy (Wyman) Lyons. Dean Evans (former teacher and coach), spouses and guests shared in the celebration.

McLean starts law school

Rep. Andrew McLean, D-Gorham, this week commenced his first year in the University of Maine Law School in Portland.

“It is fairly common for those serving in public office to attend law school,” McLean said in an email to the American Journal. “It poses no conflict with serving in the Legislature.”

He has given up his position at the University of Southern Maine.

Haircut with blood donation

The American Red Cross and Sports Clips Haircuts are teaming up in a September drive.

Blood and platelet donors in September will receive a coupon by email for a free haircut.

Blood donation opportunities include ones at the University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7.

In Westbrook, a drive is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Olympia Sports, 5 Bradley Drive.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free Blood Donor App, online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.

‘Better Health’ course

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., in Little Falls is hosting “Livin Well for Better Health,” a course that meets on six Mondays beginning Sept. 18.

The course is free but a book to keep is $15.

The public is invited and to register call Blanche at 892-5604.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 25 that the U.S. public debt was $19,845,043,703,943.83