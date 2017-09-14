Gorham Notes

Hike Tannery Brook Preserve

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting a hike in the Tannery Brook Preserve at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Gorham Conservation Commission and Gorham Adult Education are partnering in the hike. Those participating will have the opportunity to ask questions about tree and plant species.

“You’ll also see and learn the history of the old dam at Tannery Brook,” the land trust announced on its website. “Those that want to lend a helping hand can bring hand pruners to help widen the trails while we explore.”

The hike is about about 1.5 miles long and open to all ages. The event is free and an RSVP is required by visiting www.prlt.org, or for more information, call 839-4633.

‘Better Health’ sign-up

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., in Little Falls is hosting “Livin Well for Better Health,” a course that meets on six Mondays beginning Sept. 18.

Blanche Alexander, group president, said openings are still available.

The course is free but a book kept permanently is $15.

The public is invited and to register call Blanche at 892-5604.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 7 that the U.S. public debt was $19,844,586,961,607.12.