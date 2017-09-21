Gorham Notes

Senior care firm expands

In-Home Senior Services, based in Gorham, has expanded to offer in-home skilled nursing services – a significant addition to the personal-care and home-care services the locally owned company has been providing for nearly 25 years.

In-Home Senior Services, 20 Mechanic St., recently earned state approval to add skilled nursing services. It offers trained and licensed certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses to provide medication management, skilled health assessments, monitoring and more in clients’ homes.

A press release said the firm’s wide range of support services allows seniors to live independently and safely in their own home instead of moving to a nursing home or life-care housing program. Its range of personal-care services includes medication reminders, bathing, dressing, incontinence care, transportation and companionship. All clients’ in-home care plans are facilitated under the auspices of intake coordinator Tina Halkiu of Portland, a registered nurse.

The company, which serves both Cumberland and York counties, is owned by Kathleen Candage of Limerick and Theresa Norton of Gorham.

The website is www.inhomeseniorservices.com and the phone is 222-0740 or 800-689-4311.

Combating human trafficking

The Potluck With a Purpose series will resume at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at South Gorham Baptist Church, 53 County Road.

Darcy Pierce will speak about the worldwide issue of human trafficking. He formed an organization that fights child sex trafficking in India.

Those attending are asked to take food dish to share.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 13 that the U.S. public debt was $20,160,009,329,677.81.