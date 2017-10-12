Gorham Notes

Police post traumatic stress team

The Gorham Police Department, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, has formed the Southern Maine Post Traumatic Stress Management Team to assist or respond to an agency in need.

“Law enforcement officers and emergency services workers deal with some of the worst types of cases in their daily duties,” Gorham Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a recent press release. “The types of calls we deal with, lack of sleep and long hours away from your family can add up.”

The PTSM team, Sanborn wrote, will be a valuable resource available at no cost 24 hours daily to every employee affiliated with a Maine law enforcement agency.

Team coordinators are Sgt. John Lizanecz of York Police Department for District 1 and Sanborn, District 2. Sanborn can be reached at 839-5581. Information will remain confidential.

Lions to lower flags

Gorham Lions Club on Sunday, Oct. 15, will lower the U.S. flags posted for the season on utility poles in Gorham Village.

Club members will be assisted by Phillips Auto Body and Boy Scout Troop 73.

The club also reports that its 10th annual car show held in July was the best attended ever and 150 vehicles displayed. The Lions Choice Award was in memory of Norman Wedge, the long time club president and car show organizer.

“With the success of the Lions Club Car Show as a fundraiser, the club issued a check for $500 to the Lions Club International Foundation for disaster relief to assist with meeting the monumental needs from the areas ravaged by hurricanes Harvey, Jose and Maria,” the club said.

Senior center game, luncheon

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., in Little Falls will play a famous people game presented by Blanca Lytle at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

The program precedes the luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Blanche Alexander, club president, said the meal is a harvest luncheon with a turkey dinner and all the trimmings. Cost is $5 for members and guests, $8.

Halloween costumes are optional and the public is invited.

Moody party reminder

Moody’s Collision Center is throwing a 40th anniversary party from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the old Gorham fairgrounds on Narragansett Street.

The celebration features comedian Bob Marley, a demolition derby, bonfire and fireworks. Food trucks and a bar will be available with plenty of parking.

Shawn Moody, company founder, said it’s a community event and everyone is invited.

“It’s going to be fun,” Moody said.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $20,371,173,402,452.23.

The annual, antique tractor Plow Days is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Parsons Dairy Farm, Buck Street, Gorham. The event this year will feature plowing with horses and usually attracts a variety of tractor models. Admission is free and open to the public. Bob Parsons said White Rock Grange will sell breakfast and lunch in the farm’s sugar house.