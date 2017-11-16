Gorham Notes

Roxanne Hanscom Moody and her daughter Heather Moody will serve up a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community again this year at Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road. The dinner is at noon Thursday, Nov. 23.

Last year, the restaurant provided 110 meals, including 97 delivered to Gorham, Portland, South Portland, South Windham and Windham. Roxanne Hanscom Moody and her daughter, Heather Moody, were augmented in 2016 by 36 volunteers.

Last year, the restaurant provided 110 meals, including 97 delivered to Gorham, Portland, South Portland, South Windham and Windham. Roxanne Hanscom Moody and her daughter, Heather Moody, were augmented in 2016 by 36 volunteers.

They served up 130 pounds of turkey along with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, green bean casserole, squash, rolls and breads, cranberry sauce and pies.

Thanks to donations, the event raised $1,060 for the Gorham Food Pantry.

For a reservation or more information, call Roxanne Hanscom Moody at 839-4516.

Benefit concert

The monthly series Potluck With a Purpose, which combats human trafficking, is hosting a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at South Gorham Baptist Church, 53 County Road (Route 22), in Gorham.

CS Survival Kit with Doug Elder will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will follow.

The event partners with similar groups in Maine to assist survivors of human trafficking and their families at Christmas. “Many have nothing and are struggling daily,” organizer Cindy Elder said in an announcement.

The suggested donation is a cash or a gift card to support survivors. Gift card suggestions include Walmart, Target, Hannaford, Shaw’s, Burlington Coat Factory, Cumberland Farms, 7-Eleven, Rite Aid, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Amazon.

A donation deadline is set for Thursday, Dec. 8, to allow time to gather, wrap and deliver gifts. Donations can be mailed or delivered to South Gorham Baptist Church, 53 County Road, Gorham, ME 04038.

Metro workshop reminder

Metro, the Greater Portland transportation service, has conducted a series of workshops about its Transit West Project. The project, beginning in 2018, expands transportation into Gorham, links University of Southern Maine campuses, and upgrades service in Westbrook and Portland.

The remaining workshop is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, Westbrook Public Safety Building, 579 Main St.

