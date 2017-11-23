Gorham Notes

The Gorham Lions will begin their annual Christmas tree and wreath sales Friday, Nov. 24, in the parking lot of Gorham Ace Hardware on Main Street. Sales will be on Friday afternoons, all day Saturdays and Sundays until all trees are sold. The sales benefit the Lions’ scholarship and vision missions.



‘Tis the season

Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to arrive at Robie Park on Sunday, Nov. 26, aboard a fire truck in a light parade that leaves Gorham Public Safety at 4:15 p.m.

Activities at the park get under way about 4 p.m. and Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children in the Recreation Department following the tree lighting in the park.

Parking is in the municipal center lot and at Gorham High School. The event is free, but registration is requested for the light parade. For more information, call the recreation department at 222-1630.

White Rock tree lighting

White Rock celebrates its 33rd annual tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, at the White Rock Community Building on Wilson Road.

The event, sponsored by the White Rock Friendship Club, includes reading of the Christmas story, caroling and Santa. Refreshments will be served.

O’Donal’s and Dickens

O’Donal’s Nursery of Gorham is sponsoring Maine Historical Society’s special performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” performed by his great-great grandson Gerald Dickens.

The performance is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, at First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Tickets are $35; $25, society members; and $15, age 18 and under. Tickets are available by calling 774-1822 or visiting www.mainehistory.org or www.byerschoice.com.

Benefit concert reminder

The monthly series Potluck With a Purpose that combats human trafficking is hosting a benefit concert at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at South Gorham Baptist Church, 53 County Road (Route 22), in Gorham.

CS Survival Kit with Doug Elder will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments will follow.

The event has been organized to help survivors of human trafficking and their families at Christmas. “Many have nothing and are struggling daily,” organizer Cindy Elder said in an announcement.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Nov. 15 that the U.S. public debt was $20,507,345,683,038.68.