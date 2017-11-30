Gorham Notes

Jayne Rowles, 6, visits Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Gorham Recreation Department on Sunday. When Jayne spotted a reporter taking notes she asked her mother, Leisha Rowles, whether it was the “naughty or nice list.”

Mrs. Claus helps Santa spiff up following their arrival in the frosty air aboard a Gorham firetruck Sunday.

Christmas celebrities Santa and Mrs. Claus are ready Sunday to greet children at the Gorham Recreation Department.

A crowd waiting for Santa to arrive in a light parade line the street at Gorham High School Sunday.

Gorham’s tree lighting ceremony Sunday was preceded by Santa’s arrival aboard a fire truck in the annual light parade featuring public vehicles decked in holiday lights.

Santa, Mrs. Claus in personal appearance

A large crowd representing all ages turned out Sunday at Robie Park to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus, who came to town on a firetruck decked out with lights.

The firetruck was a unit in the town’s annual light parade from the Public Safety Building through town to the park near the high school. Santa threw the switch remotely from the firetruck to light the tree.

The Jolly Old Elf and his wife debarked the firetruck at Gorham Recreation Department, where they greeted the children who were eagerly waiting inside. Mrs. Claus said the Gorham weather was warmer than the North Pole.

Jayne Rowles, 6, was first in line to visit the famous couple.

Seeing a reporter taking notes, the girl asked her mother, Leisha Rowles, “Is that the naughty or nice list?”

Recovery liaison at GPD Mondays

Danielle Rideout, recovery liaison, will be at Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Mondays. If you or someone you love is struggling with a substance use disorder, stop by the police department to meet with Rideout. “She can help navigate the road of recovery,” the department said in a Facebook posting. If you can’t make it in person, feel free to give her a call at 303-4009.

Warm feet for veterans

Marine Corps League Detachment 1324 is collecting winter socks, jackets, gloves and blankets for homeless veterans and their families in the Portland area.

Donations are for all ages and sizes for men, women, boys and girls. The Gorham Police Department has a collection box in its vestibule open around the clock daily.

All donations will go to local shelters or agencies that assist homeless vets in Gorham, Gray, Portland, Scarborough, Westbrook and Windham.

Benefit for Houston kids

A senior at the University of Southern Maine will continue her efforts through Friday, Dec. 1, in a college project collecting toys to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

Lydia Story named her project “Operation Holidays for Houston.” Story will ship donations to a church in Houston that has more than 400 families registered for help with holiday gifts.

Drop off locations for donations include the university’s Gorham campus and Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road.

Art, craft teachers sought

The Lakes Region Senior Center on Acorn Street in Gorham is seeking volunteers willing to teach an art or a craft on a Friday morning or early afternoon.

It could be a one-time class or a series of classes. Those interested should call Blanche at 892-5604.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood donation opportunity from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Nov. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $20,533,379,940,805.47.

These big guys lend a bit of nostalgia to Gorham’s tree lighting festivities Sunday.