Gorham Notes

Historical calendars

The 2018 Gorham Historical Society calendars depicting landmarks in the town costing $10 are available at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., and Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

New Year Gorham

A variety of events and shows are available in the 10th observance of New Year Gorham on Sunday, Dec. 31. Admission covering all events are lanyards costing $5 or $20 for families with two or more children. Lanyards and schedules are available at Hannaford in Gorham, Recreation Department, or Baxter Memorial Library.

For more information, visit www.newyeargorham,org.

Hospice senior center topic

a guest speaker from Hospice of Southern Maine will present the program when the Lakes Region Senior Center meets at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

The topic is titled “What Hospice is and What it isn’t.” This event is open to the public and the speaker will answer questions about this valuable service. A light lunch will be served.

Justice academy grad

Officer Drew I. Bunick of the University of Southern Maine Police Department is a recent graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 21 that the U.S. public debt was $20,492,946,882,116.34.