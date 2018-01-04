Gorham Notes

Studio Two, a Beatles tribute group, plays Sunday evening in the Gorham High School Performing Arts Center during the New Year Gorham celebration.

Derek Small, director of Wildlife Encounters in New Hampshire, shows kids of all ages a wallaby, a kangaroo cousin, snuggled in a pouch at New Year Gorham Sunday.

New Year Gorham organizers Virginia Wilder Cross and Bruce Roullard show one of the two lighted snow sculptures near Baxter Memorial Library.

Puppeteer Dana Perkins of Ogunquit and Phineas Crabtree entertain children at New Year Gorham.

New Year Gorham wows ’em

This year’s 10th annual New Year Gorham was another success despite the cold weather.

“It was a huge hit, and I have no idea how we will top its success in the future – but you know we will try,” event founder Virginia Wilder Cross said Tuesday.

The event featured wildlife, puppets, music, a Beatles tribute band and a magic show with a youngster floating on a magic carpet like Harry Potter’s.

“Matt Robert’s magic was fun and completely magical,” Cross said.

In the Beatles tribute, the Studio Two group had the audience dancing in the aisles.

“One surprise was rather personal,” Cross said. “It was my grandson’s birthday so I asked the ‘Beatles’ if they would sing ‘happy birthday’ to him. Instead, they called him up on the stage and surrounded him singing their original birthday tune, ‘It’s Your Birthday.’ I didn’t expect that.”

Cross said activities for families with young children were packed and she said “Running with Scissors” Improv group had the crowd “laughing uproariously.”

For art, two ice sculptures by Jason Bluck of Sub Zero Ice Carvings in Topsham will last into 2018 for some time. “I don’t think the ice sculptures will melt before July at this rate,” Cross said.

The Northern Force Robotics Team served up hot food in the high school cafeteria and the Gorham Village Alliance that promotes revitalization of the downtown handed out noisemakers so revelers could ring in the New Year.

North Gorham story time

Story time at North Gorham Public Libary, 2 Standish Neck Road, has resumed on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

It includes stories, songs and a simple craft. For more information, visit www.north-gorham.lib.me.us, email libng@north-gorham.lib.us or call 892-2575.

Time flies

It was 150 years ago, according to Gorham Historical Society, that in 1868 Toppan Robie donated to the “inhabitants of our village vicinty” the town clock that was installed in the steeple at the First Parish Congregational Church.

U.S. taxpayer debt

Jason Bluck of Sub Zero Ice Carvings in Topsham created this illuminated ice sculpture for New Year Gorham.