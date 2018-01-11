Gorham Notes

Aiden Dever was named winner of the Gorham Republican Committee essay contest at a recent assembly at Gorham Middle School. Brandon Verrill and Phoebe Richards were runners up. Pictured, from left, are Principal Robert Riley, Verrill, Dever, Richards and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mary Mayhew.

Dever wins essay contest

Aiden Dever was recently awarded $250 as first place winner in the 5th annual Madison Prize for written excellence sponsored by the Gorham Republican Committee for middle school age students.

Two runners up, Phoebe Richards and Brandon Verill, each received $100.

They received their awards during an assembly at Gorham Middle School on Dec. 21. This year’s topic was “Is Our Democratic Process Under Threat?” and drew more than 70 entries, the committee said in a press release.

Mary Mayhew, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, attended the assembly and took a vote of students about attending school on Saturdays. “You can probably guess how that vote came down,” the press release said.

Potluck With Purpose resumes



The monthly Potluck With a Purpose, combating human trafficking, continues at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at South Gorham Baptist Church, 53 County Road (Route 22), Gorham.

The program will focus on results of a church training series, “Engage Together,” that was held at Eastpoint Christian Church last fall, organizer Cindy Elder said in an announcement.

“Nancy Gallinaro, our good friend and longtime Potluck with a Purpose supporter, will be our speaker,” Elder said. “Come and learn about the training program, the strategic planning work and the resulting action plan.”

The discussion will focus on the five key areas – prevention, identification, rescue, restoration and reform – that must happen simultaneously to end human trafficking, Elder said.

Everyone is invited and those attending are asked to take food to share.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 4 that the U.S. public debt was $20,493,371,220,438.59.