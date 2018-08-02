Gorham Notes

This big old turtle enjoys the warm sun on Gorham’s Little River.

That’s quite a turtle

Slither aside Wessie, Gorham has its own creature from the deep and a photo to prove it.

A large and crusty turtle crawled out of the river and perched on a log in the sun on July 19 in Gorham and Shonn Moulton, a former town councilor, snapped a photo.

“Today’s kayaking adventures up the Little River in Gorham showcased this old turtle just hanging out and enjoying the beautiful day,” Moulton wrote on Facebook.

Moulton told the American Journal that he was able to get about 4 feet from the comfortable turtle, which was “at least a foot long.” “It definitely had some age to it,” he said.

Two years ago, reports of an enormous snake in and along the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, creating a stir in the city and stories about it went viral. Nicknamed Wessie, the snake was never found.

But Gorham’s unnamed turtle is real and occupies a home in the same habitat area as the alleged Wessie. Little River empties into the Presumpscot River.

Wildlife expert David Sparks of Windham identified the snapping turtle from viewing Moulton’s photo. “They are not dangerous to people as long as they leave them alone,” Sparks said.

“They will not attack people even in the water, but if people try to catch or handle them their bite can be hazardous,”Sparks said. “Admire them from a distance and think how many stories they have to tell from all the years they have been alive and leave them alone.“

Sparks said snapping turtles can live up to 100 years. “They can grow up to 25 to 30 pounds, and be up to 24 inches across,” Sparks said.

They eat most anything, carrion, fish, invertebrates, frogs, small animals that fall in the water and maybe an occasional duckling, he said.

Snapping turtles, Sparks said, are about the size of quarter when they hatch. “They are fully able to take care of themselves at that size,” Sparks said. “People should not try to keep them as pets as they probably would not survive.”

If caught when they are little, Sparks said, it is OK to keep them for a week or two but then they should be released back to the wild.

“Turtles should always be protected,” he said.

Sparks said turtles leave the water sometimes to lay eggs quite a ways from the water. “If found crossing the road they should be moved to the side of the road they were traveling to even if it is away from the water,” he said. “Grab them by the tail and gently move them so they will not be hit by a car. If it is a little baby far from water it is fine to bring them to the water.”

Nomination papers available

Nomination papers are available now in the Town Clerk’s Office for two Town Council seats and two School Committee positions.

The municipal election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The Town Council terms expiring are those Vice Chairwoman Sherrie Benner and Marla Stelk; School Committee seats available are those of Chairman Darryl Wright and Dennis Libby.

All available seats are for three-year terms.

“Any registered voter of the town of Gorham who is interested in running for either of these offices must submit nomination papers with no less than 25 signatures and no more than 100 signatures of persons who are registered voters of the town of Gorham,” an announcement said.

Nomination papers must be submitted to the town clerk’s office no later than 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.

For more information, call 222-1670.

South Street paving

Paving of South Street (Route 114) in Gorham will begin on or about Monday, Aug. 6.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

JC & The Aces in Gorham

Wrapping up a free, summer concert series, JC & The Aces will entertain from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

Parking for the Gorham concert is along South Street or in the municipal lot off Ball Park Road. The free summer concert series is sponsored by Gorham Parks and Recreation Department.

In case of rain, a concert would move inside Shaw Gym in the municipal center.

U.S. taxpayer debt

