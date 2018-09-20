Gorham Notes

Tim O’Neill, right, recently completed a summer internship working in the office of U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, speaker of the House of Representatives, in Washington, D.C. O’Neill graduated from Gorham High School in 2015 and is a senior at American University.

North Gorham Library

books annual meeting

The North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, will conduct its annual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit the library’s website www.north-gorham.lib.me.us, email libng@north-gorham.lib.me.us or call 892-2575.

Girl Scouts hosting Gorham event

Seeking potential new members and volunteers, Girl Scouts of Maine is hosting a free Girls Night Out at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., in Gorham.

“Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential,” Joanne Crepeau, CEO of Girl Scouts or Maine, said in a press release.

Helping Paws fundraiser

A Gorham-based rescue service, Helping Paws Maine, is hosting an annual fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 30, at Spire 29 on School Street, Gorham.

The event includes live entertainment by “Under The Covers,” a silent auction, light fare and a cash bar. Tickets are $15 per person.

Helping Paws Maine is a volunteer dog rescue organization dedicated to finding homes for stray, abandoned and surrendered puppies and dogs,according to its website.

For more information, visit helpingpawsme.org.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 13 that the U.S. public debt was $21,432,542,252,109.45.