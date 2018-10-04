Gorham Notes

Elizabeth “Betty” Stultz Pride of Gorham celebrated her 104th birthday Sept. 27 with family members. Pride’s family includes her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great -grandchildren.
Meet the candidates
Gorham Community Access Television has announced upcoming forums for the public to meet local and state candidates in three sessions at 7 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 75 South St.
The forum for Town Council candidates is set for Tuesday, Oct. 9; state Senate candidates, Tuesday, Oct. 16; and state representatives, Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Police citizens academy resumes
Gorham Police Department starts its fourth Citizen’s Police Academy Wednesday, Oct. 17. Class times will run 6-8:30 p.m. The academy continues through Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Participants, who will first undergo a background check, must be 18 or older, live in Cumberland County and have no prior felony arrests.
For more information or to enroll, call Sgt. Ted Hatch at 222-1681 or email thatch@gorham.me.us.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 27 that the U.S. public debt was $21,431,887,134,696.46.