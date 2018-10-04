Gorham Notes

Elizabeth “Betty” Stultz Pride of Gorham celebrated her 104th birthday Sept. 27 with family members. Pride’s family includes her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great -grandchildren.

Meet the candidates

Gorham Community Access Television has announced upcoming forums for the public to meet local and state candidates in three sessions at 7 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers, 75 South St.

The forum for Town Council candidates is set for Tuesday, Oct. 9; state Senate candidates, Tuesday, Oct. 16; and state representatives, Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Police citizens academy resumes

Gorham Police Department starts its fourth Citizen’s Police Academy Wednesday, Oct. 17. Class times will run 6-8:30 p.m. The academy continues through Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Participants, who will first undergo a background check, must be 18 or older, live in Cumberland County and have no prior felony arrests.

For more information or to enroll, call Sgt. Ted Hatch at 222-1681 or email thatch@gorham.me.us.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 27 that the U.S. public debt was $21,431,887,134,696.46.