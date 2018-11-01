Gorham Notes

Read to Baxter



Baxter Memorial Library is pleased to welcome it’s newest program, Baxter Digs Reading.

Baxter, a Standard Poodle, is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. He will be visiting the library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. a couple of Tuesdays a month.

Call the children’s librarian at 222-1190 or visit the library to sign up for your 15-minute slot to read to Baxter.

Historical society reminder

Gorham Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, in the Old Robie School on Gray Road.

The program will include music, refreshments, a raffle and calendar sales. Those attending are asked to bring cookies for a swap and an item for the Gorham Food Pantry.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Oct. 25 that the U.S. public debt was $21,695,750,095,091.45.