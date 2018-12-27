Gorham Notes

Native writes of journey

The book “Runner” by John Ayers, a graduate of Gorham High School and the University of Maine, was recently released by Amazon.

He is the son of George and Ruth Ayers of Gorham. His wife, Kimberly Clay Ayers, also graduated from Gorham High School.

The book is about John Ayers’ personal quest. Ruth Ayers shared Amazon’s online posting about the book.

“John Ayers was fifty years old when he was suddenly stricken by a mysterious crippling disease. After he lost the ability to walk it might have seemed that life as he had known it was over. Unwilling to accept that fate, fueled by reckless optimism, and tirelessly supported by his wife and three children, he made a bold and sometimes risky, quest to not only walk again but to run.”

“The incredible and inspirational true story is told with suspense, humor, and flair, using flashbacks to his earlier life to explain an unwavering resolve in the face of unimaginable anguish, devastating setbacks, and complete uncertainty.”



Ayers graduated from Gorham High School in 1979 and from the University of Maine in 1984. Since receiving a PhD from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1990, he has taught electrical engineering in the Electrical and Systems Engineering Department at the University of Connecticut.

Brown seniors’ activities

Lisa Becker has announced the January activities schedule for the Lecky Brown Senior Center that meets at First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St.

“Spin Me a Yarn” knitting/yarn group meets at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays; The Originals meet Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for coffee, conversation and a speaker; and ARTrageous Seniors meets at 10a.m. on Fridays.

For more information, contact Becker at 835-9379 or leckybrowncenter@gmail.com

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 19 that the U.S. public debt was $21,873,194,423,164.45.